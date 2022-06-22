After-Hours Earnings Report for June 22, 2022 : FUL, KBH, WOR, SCS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/22/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



H. B. Fuller Company (FUL)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 13.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FUL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FUL is 14.49 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KB Home (KBH)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.97. This value represents a 31.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KBH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KBH is 2.53 vs. an industry ratio of 2.90.



Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The metal processing & fabrication company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 64.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WOR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -17.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WOR is 6.25 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.



Steelcase Inc. (SCS)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The business company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

