After-Hours Earnings Report for June 21, 2022 : LZB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/21/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 6.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LZB is 7.78 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.