After-Hours Earnings Report for June 2, 2022 : LULU, CRWD, COO, OKTA, RH, STNE, NAPA, PD, ASAN, PHR, NX, ZUMZ

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/02/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



lululemon athletica inc. (LULU)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 23.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LULU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LULU is 31.04 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 35.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CRWD is -181.40 vs. an industry ratio of -36.40.



The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.41. This value represents a 0.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. COO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COO is 24.85 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Okta, Inc. (OKTA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.37. This value represents a 132.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. OKTA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -75.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OKTA is -15.72 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



RH (RH)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $5.46. This value represents a 11.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RH is 10.95 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 55.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for STNE is 36.00 vs. an industry ratio of -36.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NAPA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NAPA is 36.02 vs. an industry ratio of 22.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PagerDuty, Inc. (PD)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PD is -21.53 vs. an industry ratio of -36.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Asana, Inc. (ASAN)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.57. This value represents a 83.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ASAN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -11.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ASAN is -10.00 vs. an industry ratio of -36.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Phreesia, Inc. (PHR)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.09. This value represents a 354.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PHR is -4.30 vs. an industry ratio of 2.00.



Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 4.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NX is 10.49 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70.



Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 93.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ZUMZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.56%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ZUMZ is 7.08 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.