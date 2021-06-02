After-Hours Earnings Report for June 2, 2021 : SPLK, NTAP, ESTC, PAGS, GWRE, PVH, SMAR, DSGX, SMTC, SPWH, SPTN, AMSC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/02/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.66. This value represents a 3.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SPLK is -29.41 vs. an industry ratio of -35.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 7.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTAP and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NTAP is 23.39 vs. an industry ratio of -28.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.41. This value represents a 41.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ESTC and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ESTC is -102.97 vs. an industry ratio of -5.20.



PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 28.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PAGS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PAGS is 51.77 vs. an industry ratio of -19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.51. This value represents a 218.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GWRE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 46.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GWRE is -108.22 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30.



PVH Corp. (PVH) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 127.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PVH is 18.68 vs. an industry ratio of 23.80.



Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 68.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 40%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SMAR is -41.18 vs. an industry ratio of -35.10.



The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 46.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DSGX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DSGX is 77.53 vs. an industry ratio of 46.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Semtech Corporation (SMTC) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 61.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMTC and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SMTC is 44.02 vs. an industry ratio of 36.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 500.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPWH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 70.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SPWH is 15.17 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90.



SpartanNash Company (SPTN) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The wholesale food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 17.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SPTN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -6.52%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 19 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SPTN is 11.15 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30.



American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 7.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMSC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AMSC is -20.35 vs. an industry ratio of 25.00.





