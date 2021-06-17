After-Hours Earnings Report for June 17, 2021 : ADBE, SWBI, DLNG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/17/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Adobe Inc. (ADBE)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.35. This value represents a 12.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADBE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ADBE is 54.28 vs. an industry ratio of 49.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 87.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SWBI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 36.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SWBI is 4.95 vs. an industry ratio of -20.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 58.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DLNG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DLNG is 3.73 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90.





