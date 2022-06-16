After-Hours Earnings Report for June 16, 2022 : ADBE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/16/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Adobe Inc. (ADBE)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.65. This value represents a 3.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADBE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ADBE is 33.99 vs. an industry ratio of 109.90.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.