After-Hours Earnings Report for June 14, 2023 : LEN, POWW, HITI, HEXO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/14/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Lennar Corporation (LEN)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.32. This value represents a 50.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LEN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 35.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LEN is 11.85 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AMMO, Inc. (POWW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 66.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters POWW had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -57.14%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for POWW is 15.00 vs. an industry ratio of 25.40.



High Tide Inc. (HITI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 63.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HITI is -9.21 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.



HEXO Corp. (HEXO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 95.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HEXO is -1.43 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.





