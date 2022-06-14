After-Hours Earnings Report for June 14, 2022 : TUYA, HITI, RFIL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/14/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Tuya Inc. (TUYA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TUYA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TUYA is -9.77 vs. an industry ratio of -32.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



High Tide Inc. (HITI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HITI is -13.50 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.



RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The semi-radio frequency company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RFIL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -18.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RFIL is 19.53 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





