After-Hours Earnings Report for June 13, 2023 : ITI, MMMB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/13/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Iteris, Inc. (ITI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 171.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ITI is -16.86 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70.



MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (MMMB)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MMMB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MMMB is 19.25 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.