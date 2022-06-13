After-Hours Earnings Report for June 13, 2022 : ORCL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/13/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 16.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ORCL is 16.83 vs. an industry ratio of 110.60.





