After-Hours Earnings Report for June 12, 2023 : ORCL

Oracle Corporation (ORCL)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. ORCL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ORCL is 27.39 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





