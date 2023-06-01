After-Hours Earnings Report for June 1, 2023 : AVGO, VMW, LULU, MDB, ZS, COO, DELL, FIVE, ESTC, GWRE, S, CHPT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/01/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $9.35. This value represents a 11.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVGO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AVGO is 21.14 vs. an industry ratio of -2.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vmware, Inc. (VMW)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 40.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VMW is 27.87 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



lululemon athletica inc. (LULU)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.97. This value represents a 33.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LULU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LULU is 28.57 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MongoDB, Inc. (MDB)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.05. This value represents a 8.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MDB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -11.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MDB is -72.72 vs. an industry ratio of -17.00.



Zscaler, Inc. (ZS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 55.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ZS is -113.85 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60.



The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.01. This value represents a 7.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for COO is 29.16 vs. an industry ratio of 27.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 64.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DELL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DELL is 10.57 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Five Below, Inc. (FIVE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 5.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FIVE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FIVE is 30.86 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Elastic N.V. (ESTC)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.41. This value represents a 35.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ESTC is -38.53 vs. an industry ratio of -13.60.



Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.44. This value represents a 27.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GWRE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -43.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GWRE is -47.69 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70.



SentinelOne, Inc. (S)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year S has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for S is -18.12 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20.



ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 11.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CHPT is -13.81 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10.





