After-Hours Earnings Report for June 1, 2022 : VEEV, HPE, NTAP, MDB, GME, PATH, PSTG, ESTC, DSGX, PVH, SMTC, NCNO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/01/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 8.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VEEV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VEEV is 61.69 vs. an industry ratio of -35.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 31.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HPE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 62.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HPE is 11.22 vs. an industry ratio of -26.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTAP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NTAP is 16.93 vs. an industry ratio of -7.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MongoDB, Inc. (MDB)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.34. This value represents a 36.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MDB is -43.28 vs. an industry ratio of -35.90.



Gamestop Corporation (GME)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.37. This value represents a 204.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GME is -25.30 vs. an industry ratio of -3.40.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 80.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PATH is -37.11 vs. an industry ratio of -2.60.



Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 4.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSTG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1500%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PSTG is -91.27 vs. an industry ratio of -7.70.



Elastic N.V. (ESTC)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.56. This value represents a 27.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ESTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ESTC is -34.44 vs. an industry ratio of -2.60.



The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 23.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DSGX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DSGX is 52.99 vs. an industry ratio of 104.60.



PVH Corp. (PVH)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.58. This value represents a 17.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PVH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 43.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PVH is 7.91 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.



Semtech Corporation (SMTC)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 57.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMTC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SMTC is 23.22 vs. an industry ratio of 26.30.



nCino, Inc. (NCNO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 36.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NCNO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NCNO is -51.86 vs. an industry ratio of -35.90.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.