After-Hours Earnings Report for July 7, 2022 : WDFC, LEVI, KRUS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/07/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



WD-40 Company (WDFC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 16.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WDFC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -50.81%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 31 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WDFC is 39.03 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year LEVI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LEVI is 10.19 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.



Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 83.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KRUS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KRUS is -114.57 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40.





