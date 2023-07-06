After-Hours Earnings Report for July 6, 2023 : LEVI, SLP, KRUS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/06/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 89.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LEVI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LEVI is 10.95 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 5.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SLP is 66.94 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. KRUS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -31.25%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KRUS is -1094.63 vs. an industry ratio of -15.20.





