After-Hours Earnings Report for July 6, 2022 : SLP, SAR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/06/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 5.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SLP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -87.5%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SLP is 80.95 vs. an industry ratio of 117.40.



Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 1.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SAR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SAR is 10.79 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





