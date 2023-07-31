After-Hours Earnings Report for July 31, 2023 : RSG, ANET, WELL, AVB, FANG, MPWR, ES, YUMC, SBAC, HOLX, BMRN, WDC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/31/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 0.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RSG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RSG is 28.86 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 31.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANET has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ANET is 28.89 vs. an industry ratio of 99.10.



Welltower Inc. (WELL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year WELL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WELL is 23.15 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.60. This value represents a 7.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AVB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AVB is 17.74 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.92. This value represents a 44.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FANG is 8.62 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.16. This value represents a 14.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MPWR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MPWR is 58.29 vs. an industry ratio of -23.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eversource Energy (ES)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 6.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ES is 16.54 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 95.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. YUMC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for YUMC is 30.18 vs. an industry ratio of 32.80.



SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.91. This value represents a 5.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SBAC is 18.61 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 7.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HOLX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HOLX is 20.74 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 27.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BMRN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRN is 83.44 vs. an industry ratio of -4.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Western Digital Corporation (WDC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.30. This value represents a 249.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WDC is -9.10 vs. an industry ratio of 28.80.





