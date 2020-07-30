After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2020 : AAPL, AMZN, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, GILD, SYK, VRTX, MELI, DLR, EA, SGEN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/30/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.03. This value represents a 6.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AAPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AAPL is 30.78 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 66.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AMZN is 150.10 vs. an industry ratio of -22.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Facebook, Inc. (FB) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 58.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FB is 31.70 vs. an industry ratio of -23.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $8.43. This value represents a 40.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOG is 36.19 vs. an industry ratio of -23.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $8.43. This value represents a 40.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOGL is 36.22 vs. an industry ratio of -23.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 12.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GILD is 10.98 vs. an industry ratio of -11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stryker Corporation (SYK) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 68.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SYK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SYK is 32.23 vs. an industry ratio of 32.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.75. This value represents a 76.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 41.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for VRTX is 38.02 vs. an industry ratio of -11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 67.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MELI is -1144.12 vs. an industry ratio of -22.20.



Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 9.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DLR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -0.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DLR is 26.03 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 326.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -62.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EA is 34.50 vs. an industry ratio of 24.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.58. This value represents a 141.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SGEN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -45.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SGEN is -62.61 vs. an industry ratio of -11.50.





