After-Hours Earnings Report for July 29, 2022 : E, BFIN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/29/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ENI S.p.A. (E)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.85. This value represents a 218.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year E has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for E is 2.90 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30.



BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 23.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BFIN is 11.84 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.





