After-Hours Earnings Report for July 29, 2020 : PYPL, QCOM, NOW, CCI, EQIX, LRCX, CTSH, ORLY, YUM, ADM, CERN, AVB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/29/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 10.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PYPL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -21.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PYPL is 74.06 vs. an industry ratio of -63.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QCOM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for QCOM is 29.69 vs. an industry ratio of 37.10.



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 2100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 93.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NOW is 430.73 vs. an industry ratio of 33.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 5.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CCI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -2.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CCI is 29.72 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $5.40. This value represents a 8.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EQIX is 34.92 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.20. This value represents a 16.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LRCX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LRCX is 22.66 vs. an industry ratio of 26.80.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 27.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTSH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CTSH is 18.81 vs. an industry ratio of -87.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.88. This value represents a 13.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ORLY is 26.85 vs. an industry ratio of -6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 44.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for YUM is 32.77 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 13.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ADM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -1.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ADM is 14.69 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cerner Corporation (CERN) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 11.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CERN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -1.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CERN is 28.46 vs. an industry ratio of -17.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.25. This value represents a 0.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AVB is 16.56 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.





