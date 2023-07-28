After-Hours Earnings Report for July 28, 2023 : HMST, BCH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/28/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 78.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HMST is 12.59 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.



Banco De Chile (BCH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 24.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BCH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BCH is 8.46 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80.





