After-Hours Earnings Report for July 28, 2022 : AAPL, AMZN, INTC, EW, KLAC, LHX, DLR, AJG, DXCM, SGEN, CLR, EIX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/28/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Apple Inc. (AAPL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 12.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AAPL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AAPL is 25.75 vs. an industry ratio of 3.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 80.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMZN is 108.01 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intel Corporation (INTC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 46.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INTC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for INTC is 11.61 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 1.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EW is 41.25 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KLA Corporation (KLAC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $5.46. This value represents a 23.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KLAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KLAC is 17.29 vs. an industry ratio of -1.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.16. This value represents a 3.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LHX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LHX is 16.52 vs. an industry ratio of -12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.64. This value represents a 6.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DLR is 18.89 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70.



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 43.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AJG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AJG is 22.36 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 10.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters DXCM had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -38.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DXCM is 104.63 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Seagen Inc. (SGEN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.82. This value represents a 74.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SGEN is -50.66 vs. an industry ratio of -0.50.



Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.17. This value represents a 248.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CLR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CLR is 5.66 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70.



Edison International (EIX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 4.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EIX is 14.41 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.