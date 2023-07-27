After-Hours Earnings Report for July 27, 2023 : TMUS, INTC, MDLZ, CP, KLAC, F, DXCM, AJG, DLR, MTD, EIX, EQR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/27/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.71. This value represents a 19.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TMUS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -24.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TMUS is 19.90 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80.



Intel Corporation (INTC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 165.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for INTC is -180.84 vs. an industry ratio of -4.30.



Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 2.99% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDLZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MDLZ is 23.09 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 6.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CP is 28.19 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KLA Corporation (KLAC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.82. This value represents a 17.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KLAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KLAC is 18.40 vs. an industry ratio of -10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ford Motor Company (F)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for F is 7.47 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 29.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DXCM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DXCM is 122.14 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.86. This value represents a 9.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AJG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AJG is 25.23 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 6.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DLR is 17.81 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The scientific instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $9.99. This value represents a 6.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MTD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MTD is 30.45 vs. an industry ratio of 28.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Edison International (EIX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 1.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EIX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EIX is 15.28 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equity Residential (EQR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 5.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EQR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EQR is 17.87 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





