After-Hours Earnings Report for July 27, 2022 : META, QCOM, NOW, LRCX, EQIX, F, ORLY, CTSH, VICI, AVB, AWK, DRE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/27/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.51. This value represents a 30.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. META missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for META is 14.18 vs. an industry ratio of -53.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.51. This value represents a 51.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QCOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for QCOM is 13.57 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 68.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 38.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NOW is 248.72 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $7.31. This value represents a 9.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LRCX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LRCX is 14.14 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20.



Equinix, Inc. (EQIX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $6.47. This value represents a 7.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EQIX is 24.77 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ford Motor Company (F)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 230.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters F had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for F is 6.63 vs. an industry ratio of 2.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $8.98. This value represents a 7.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ORLY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ORLY is 20.71 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 10.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTSH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CTSH is 15.13 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year VICI has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VICI is 17.21 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70.



AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.35. This value represents a 18.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AVB is 20.53 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80.



American Water Works (AWK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. AWK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AWK is 33.76 vs. an industry ratio of 34.50.



Duke Realty Corporation (DRE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 6.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DRE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DRE is 31.33 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





