After-Hours Earnings Report for July 27, 2020 : NXPI, ARE, CINF, BRO, PFG, FFIV, UHS, AGNC, EHC, NOV, TCF, TNET

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/27/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 75.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NXPI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 61.17%. The days to cover, as reported in the 7/15/2020 short interest update, increased 192.98% from previous report on 6/30/2020. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NXPI is 34.86 vs. an industry ratio of 87.60.



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.81. This value represents a 4.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ARE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -0.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ARE is 23.03 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 51.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CINF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -23.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CINF is 27.29 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 9.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BRO is 31.75 vs. an industry ratio of 27.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 13.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PFG is 8.58 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40.



F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 30.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FFIV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -2.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FFIV is 23.62 vs. an industry ratio of -56.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The hospital company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 81.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for UHS is 17.21 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 6.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AGNC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AGNC is 6.93 vs. an industry ratio of 2.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 63.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EHC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -2.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EHC is 21.58 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The oil field machinery & equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 175.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NOV is -41.10 vs. an industry ratio of -21.30.



TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 55.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TCF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 62.86%. The days to cover, as reported in the 7/15/2020 short interest update, increased 127.55% from previous report on 6/30/2020. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TCF is 12.01 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.



TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 70.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TNET missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -4.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TNET is 21.64 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





