After-Hours Earnings Report for July 26, 2023 : META, NOW, LRCX, ORLY, CMG, EW, LHX, AMP, VICI, URI, ACGL, AWK

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/26/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.87. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for META is 24.50 vs. an industry ratio of -6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 115.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 78.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NOW is 183.72 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $5.03. This value represents a 43.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LRCX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LRCX is 19.59 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50.



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $10.05. This value represents a 14.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ORLY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ORLY is 25.87 vs. an industry ratio of 164.00.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $12.25. This value represents a 31.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CMG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -6.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CMG is 47.18 vs. an industry ratio of 34.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 3.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EW is 35.95 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.94. This value represents a 8.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LHX is 16.37 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $7.29. This value represents a 25.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMP is 11.99 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 10.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VICI has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VICI is 15.49 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Rentals, Inc. (URI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $9.23. This value represents a 17.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters URI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for URI is 11.32 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 23.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACGL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ACGL is 13.02 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Water Works (AWK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 5.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AWK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AWK is 31.08 vs. an industry ratio of 27.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





