After-Hours Earnings Report for July 26, 2022 : MSFT, GOOG, GOOGL, V, TXN, MDLZ, CNI, CB, SYK, CMG, ENPH, EQR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/26/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.28. This value represents a 5.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSFT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MSFT is 27.92 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 6.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GOOG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOG is 20.15 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 6.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GOOGL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOGL is 20.02 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Visa Inc. (V)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 16.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year V has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for V is 29.88 vs. an industry ratio of -0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.07. This value represents a 0.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TXN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TXN is 18.74 vs. an industry ratio of 7.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 4.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MDLZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MDLZ is 21.35 vs. an industry ratio of 30.50.



Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 13.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CNI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CNI is 21.56 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chubb Limited (CB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.59. This value represents a 0.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CB is 12.61 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stryker Corporation (SYK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 0.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SYK is 20.99 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $9.03. This value represents a 21.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CMG is 42.73 vs. an industry ratio of -62.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 28.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ENPH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ENPH is 93.00 vs. an industry ratio of 41.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equity Residential (EQR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 8.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EQR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EQR is 21.30 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





