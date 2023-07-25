After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2023 : MSFT, GOOGL, GOOG, V, TXN, CB, CNI, WM, CSGP, SNAP, EQT, MANH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/25/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $2.54. This value represents a 13.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MSFT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MSFT is 35.73 vs. an industry ratio of 2.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOGL is 22.55 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOG is 22.61 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Visa Inc. (V)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.11. This value represents a 6.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year V has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for V is 28.03 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.76. This value represents a 28.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TXN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TXN is 24.62 vs. an industry ratio of -4.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chubb Limited (CB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.41. This value represents a 5.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CB is 11.41 vs. an industry ratio of 1.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 9.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CNI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CNI is 20.69 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waste Management, Inc. (WM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 6.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -6.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WM is 28.44 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSGP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CSGP is 84.65 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Snap Inc. (SNAP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 9.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SNAP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -22.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SNAP is -16.05 vs. an industry ratio of -6.30.



EQT Corporation (EQT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 131.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EQT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EQT is 18.90 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 2.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MANH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 37.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MANH is 96.09 vs. an industry ratio of 2.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





