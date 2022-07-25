After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2022 : CDNS, NXPI, ARE, SUI, BRO, PKG, WHR, FFIV, ACC, LOGI, RRC, UHS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/25/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 14.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CDNS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CDNS is 53.58 vs. an industry ratio of 0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.05. This value represents a 48.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NXPI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NXPI is 14.18 vs. an industry ratio of 24.60.



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.06. This value represents a 6.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ARE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ARE is 17.88 vs. an industry ratio of 21.60.



Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. This value represents a 11.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SUI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SUI is 21.96 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year BRO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BRO is 27.18 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.87. This value represents a 32.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PKG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PKG is 12.19 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10.



Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The household appliance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $5.22. This value represents a 21.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WHR is 6.91 vs. an industry ratio of -5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



F5, Inc. (FFIV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 29.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FFIV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FFIV is 24.82 vs. an industry ratio of -57.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 23.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ACC is 26.42 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Logitech International S.A. (LOGI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The computer paraphernalia company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 36.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LOGI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.26%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LOGI is 13.00 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90.



Range Resources Corporation (RRC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 395.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RRC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RRC is 5.94 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The hospital company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.08. This value represents a 44.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UHS is 11.62 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10.





