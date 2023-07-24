After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2023 : CDNS, NXPI, ARE, BRO, PKG, CCK, LOGI, FFIV, CLF, WHR, MEDP, RRC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/24/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 12.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CDNS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CDNS is 58.95 vs. an industry ratio of 2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.90. This value represents a 34.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NXPI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NXPI is 18.09 vs. an industry ratio of -46.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.20. This value represents a 4.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ARE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ARE is 13.77 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90.



Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 15.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BRO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BRO is 28.37 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.95. This value represents a 39.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PKG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PKG is 17.61 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The containers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 21.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CCK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -17.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CCK is 14.44 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



Logitech International S.A. (LOGI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The computer paraphernalia company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 40.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LOGI is 24.13 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



F5, Inc. (FFIV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.06. This value represents a 17.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FFIV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FFIV is 19.10 vs. an industry ratio of -6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 47.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CLF is 8.28 vs. an industry ratio of -17.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The household appliance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $3.80. This value represents a 36.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WHR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -19.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WHR is 9.23 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70.



Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.89. This value represents a 29.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MEDP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MEDP is 30.24 vs. an industry ratio of -45.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Range Resources Corporation (RRC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 86.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RRC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RRC is 15.71 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





