After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2020 : VLRS

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.76. This value represents a 1366.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VLRS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 60%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for VLRS is -2.76 vs. an industry ratio of -1.80.





