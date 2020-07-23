After-Hours Earnings Report for July 23, 2020 : INTC, EW, VRSN, SWKS, FE, IEX, ETFC, SIVB, SAM, RHI, MANH, AUY

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/23/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 4.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INTC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for INTC is 12.67 vs. an industry ratio of 55.40.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 67.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EW has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EW is 46.93 vs. an industry ratio of -23.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year VRSN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 136.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for VRSN is 39.73 vs. an industry ratio of -24.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The semi-radio frequency company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 26.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SWKS is 28.76 vs. an industry ratio of -84.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 11.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FE is 11.01 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10.



IDEX Corporation (IEX) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 32.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. IEX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -1.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for IEX is 35.43 vs. an industry ratio of 69.20.



E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 33.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ETFC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -10.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ETFC is 18.37 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SVB Financial Group (SIVB) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.96. This value represents a 51.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SIVB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -16.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SIVB is 17.44 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.20. This value represents a 5.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SAM had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -24.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SAM is 66.41 vs. an industry ratio of 24.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 64.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RHI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for RHI is 22.41 vs. an industry ratio of 64.70.



Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 18.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MANH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MANH is 80.36 vs. an industry ratio of 48.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AUY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AUY is 37.38 vs. an industry ratio of 4.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





