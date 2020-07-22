After-Hours Earnings Report for July 22, 2020 : MSFT, TSLA, CSX, LVS, KMI, CMG, SU, ALGN, EFX, DFS, SUI, ICLR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/22/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 0.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSFT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MSFT is 36.69 vs. an industry ratio of 48.50.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.35. This value represents a 1.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TSLA is -2959.17 vs. an industry ratio of -258.40.



CSX Corporation (CSX) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 37.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CSX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -2.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CSX is 20.46 vs. an industry ratio of 26.50.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.72. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LVS is -84.21 vs. an industry ratio of -4.30.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 18.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KMI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for KMI is 17.55 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 90.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CMG is 118.80 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.44. This value represents a 173.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SU is -26.74 vs. an industry ratio of -10.50.



Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.29. This value represents a 123.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1901.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ALGN is 208.83 vs. an industry ratio of 68.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equifax, Inc. (EFX) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 6.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EFX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EFX is 32.36 vs. an industry ratio of 41.40.



Discover Financial Services (DFS) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 97.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DFS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -118.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DFS is 40.17 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 0.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SUI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SUI is 27.41 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ICON plc (ICLR) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 34.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ICLR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ICLR is 33.28 vs. an industry ratio of 27.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





