After-Hours Earnings Report for July 21, 2022 : ISRG, COF, PPG, SIVB, SNAP, STX, WRB, RHI, WAL, MAT, THC, GBCI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/21/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 26.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ISRG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ISRG is 51.70 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $5.13. This value represents a 33.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COF is 5.70 vs. an industry ratio of -5.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 8.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PPG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -11.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PPG is 17.11 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SVB Financial Group (SIVB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $7.68. This value represents a 15.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SIVB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 47.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SIVB is 12.29 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Snap Inc. (SNAP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 80.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SNAP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -29.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SNAP is -27.70 vs. an industry ratio of -60.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.76. This value represents a 8.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. STX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for STX is 10.40 vs. an industry ratio of -4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WRB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WRB is 16.71 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.59. This value represents a 19.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RHI and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RHI is 13.31 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.30. This value represents a 0.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WAL and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WAL is 7.96 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



Mattel, Inc. (MAT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MAT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 260%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MAT is 16.10 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90.



Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The hospital company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 47.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year THC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 85.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for THC is 10.31 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.



Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 14.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GBCI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GBCI is 17.71 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





