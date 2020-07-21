After-Hours Earnings Report for July 21, 2020 : TXN, ISRG, CNI, SNAP, COF, AMTD, TER, AGR, WRB, UAL, CSL, REXR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/21/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 32.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TXN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TXN is 33.81 vs. an industry ratio of 62.80.



Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 77.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ISRG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ISRG is 100.84 vs. an industry ratio of -19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 28.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CNI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CNI is 24.32 vs. an industry ratio of 26.70.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 15.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SNAP had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SNAP is -36.10 vs. an industry ratio of -64.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.25. This value represents a 137.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. COF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -424.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for COF is -18.05 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60.



TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 19.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters AMTD had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AMTD is 11.69 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.



Teradyne, Inc. (TER) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The electrical test equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 57.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TER has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TER is 28.86 vs. an industry ratio of 44.50.



Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AGR is 21.43 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 71.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WRB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WRB is 26.53 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $-9.13. This value represents a 316.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UAL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for UAL is -1.57 vs. an industry ratio of -1.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 59.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CSL is 20.51 vs. an industry ratio of 28.50.



Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 3.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REXR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for REXR is 32.30 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.