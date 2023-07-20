After-Hours Earnings Report for July 20, 2023 : ISRG, CSX, COF, PPG, WRB, KNX, OZK, GBCI, GBCI, ASB, SFBS, SFBS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/20/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ISRG is 81.14 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CSX Corporation (CSX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 2.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CSX is 17.42 vs. an industry ratio of -10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.31. This value represents a 33.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for COF is 9.98 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.



PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.14. This value represents a 18.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PPG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PPG is 20.56 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 4.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WRB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -15.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WRB is 13.87 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20.



Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 60.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KNX is 20.13 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90.



Bank OZK (OZK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 34.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OZK is 7.88 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40.



Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 27.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GBCI is 17.21 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 5.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ASB is 8.03 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10.



ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 22.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SFBS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -6.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SFBS is 13.71 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



