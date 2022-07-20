After-Hours Earnings Report for July 20, 2022 : TSLA, CCI, CSX, KMI, DFS, LVS, EFX, UAL, STLD, CCK, REXR, AA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/20/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.69. This value represents a 65.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSLA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 74.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TSLA is 71.65 vs. an industry ratio of 2.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.71. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year CCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CCI is 24.61 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CSX Corporation (CSX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 17.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CSX is 16.33 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 17.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KMI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KMI is 15.05 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Discover Financial Services (DFS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 19 analysts that follow the stock is $3.75. This value represents a 32.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DFS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DFS is 7.26 vs. an industry ratio of -5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 11.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LVS is -48.67 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00.



Equifax, Inc. (EFX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $2.03. This value represents a 2.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EFX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EFX is 24.88 vs. an industry ratio of -0.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.86. This value represents a 147.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UAL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UAL is 88.23 vs. an industry ratio of -9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $6.34. This value represents a 86.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for STLD is 3.37 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The containers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.03. This value represents a 5.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CCK is 11.31 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.



Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 20.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REXR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for REXR is 31.44 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alcoa Corporation (AA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The metal production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.60. This value represents a 74.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AA is 5.96 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40.





