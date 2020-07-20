After-Hours Earnings Report for July 20, 2020 : IBM, CDNS, LOGI, ELS, CCK, STLD, ZION, ACC, ADC, BXS, SFBS, LLNW

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/20/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.14. This value represents a 32.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IBM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for IBM is 11.11 vs. an industry ratio of 118.50.



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 18.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CDNS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CDNS is 62.25 vs. an industry ratio of 47.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The computer paraphernalia company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOGI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LOGI is 33.97 vs. an industry ratio of -8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 10.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELS has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ELS is 30.97 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The containers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 10.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CCK is 13.60 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00.



Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 52.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for STLD is 13.54 vs. an industry ratio of -10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 62.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ZION is 16.70 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 33.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACC has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ACC is 15.90 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.



Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 4.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ADC is 21.33 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 49.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BXS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BXS is 14.15 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60.



ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 1.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SFBS is 12.62 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80.



Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LLNW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LLNW is -89.06 vs. an industry ratio of -19.10.





