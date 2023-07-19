After-Hours Earnings Report for July 19, 2023 : TSLA, NFLX, IBM, CCI, LVS, KMI, DFS, EFX, STLD, UAL, REXR, FR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/19/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 6.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TSLA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TSLA is 99.10 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.83. This value represents a 11.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NFLX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -74.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NFLX is 42.02 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.00. This value represents a 13.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. IBM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IBM is 14.51 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.



Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.79. This value represents a 0.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CCI is 16.12 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 232.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LVS is 33.52 vs. an industry ratio of 61.10.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 14.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KMI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -13.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KMI is 16.00 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Discover Financial Services (DFS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $3.69. This value represents a 6.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DFS is 9.10 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



Equifax, Inc. (EFX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.67. This value represents a 20.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EFX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EFX is 33.21 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $4.82. This value represents a 28.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for STLD is 6.36 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.99. This value represents a 179.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UAL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -23.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UAL is 5.60 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70.



Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 10.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REXR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for REXR is 24.23 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FR is 21.81 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





