After-Hours Earnings Report for July 19, 2022 : NFLX, JBHT, OMC, FHN, PNFP, IBKR, HWC, UCBI, CALM, FULT, HOPE, NBHC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/19/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.90. This value represents a 2.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NFLX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -6.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NFLX is 17.88 vs. an industry ratio of 2.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.31. This value represents a 43.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JBHT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JBHT is 18.00 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 6.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OMC is 10.35 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



First Horizon Corporation (FHN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 39.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FHN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FHN is 14.51 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year PNFP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PNFP is 10.02 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 10.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IBKR is 14.52 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 2.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HWC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HWC is 7.74 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 12.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters UCBI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -5.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UCBI is 11.62 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 1766.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CALM is 27.16 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 5.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FULT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FULT is 9.05 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10.



Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 4.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HOPE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HOPE is 7.71 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40.



National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 19.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NBHC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -8.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NBHC is 15.24 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.