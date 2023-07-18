After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2023 : OMC, JBHT, IBKR, PNFP, WAL, HWC, UCBI, FULT, AIR, EQBK, EQBK

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/18/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.80. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OMC is 13.22 vs. an industry ratio of 6.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.97. This value represents a 18.60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters JBHT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -7.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JBHT is 22.20 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 67.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IBKR is 14.70 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.



Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.64. This value represents a 11.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PNFP is 9.44 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70.



Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.98. This value represents a 17.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WAL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -6.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WAL is 4.94 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10.



Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 3.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HWC has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HWC is 7.91 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70.



United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 6.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UCBI is 11.09 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. The last two quarters FULT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -18.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FULT is 7.67 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00.



AAR Corp. (AIR)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 6.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AIR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AIR is 20.49 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 19.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EQBK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EQBK is 8.56 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00.



