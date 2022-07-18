After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2022 : IBM, ELS, SFBS, FBK, MRTN, CFB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/18/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.29. This value represents a 1.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. IBM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IBM is 14.23 vs. an industry ratio of 98.20.



Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 4.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ELS is 26.56 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 17.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SFBS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -6.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SFBS is 18.14 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FB Financial Corporation (FBK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 11.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FBK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FBK is 11.90 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 23.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRTN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MRTN is 13.43 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (CFB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CFB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CFB is 9.90 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.