After-Hours Earnings Report for July 17, 2023 : ELS, FBK, CFB, HBCP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/17/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 3.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ELS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ELS is 23.65 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FB Financial Corporation (FBK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 3.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FBK is 11.14 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (CFB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 12.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CFB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.12%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CFB is 7.97 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80.



Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.16. This value represents a 2.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HBCP is 7.30 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.