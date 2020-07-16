After-Hours Earnings Report for July 16, 2020 : NFLX, PPG, JBHT, WAL, FNB, MRTN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/16/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.84. This value represents a 206.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NFLX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NFLX is 81.00 vs. an industry ratio of 42.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 64.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters PPG had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -0.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PPG is 26.70 vs. an industry ratio of -3.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 39.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for JBHT is 30.89 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 42.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WAL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 118.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WAL is 10.86 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90.



F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 62.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FNB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FNB is 9.21 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80.



Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 17.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRTN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MRTN is 27.26 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





