After-Hours Earnings Report for July 15, 2020 : AA, SNBR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/15/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Alcoa Corporation (AA) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. AA reported earnings of $-0.01 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 700.00%.Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.76. SNBR reported earnings of $0.1 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -860.00%. In the past year SNBR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 97.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SNBR is 30.98 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





