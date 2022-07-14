After-Hours Earnings Report for July 14, 2022 : AOUT, GAME

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/14/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 83.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AOUT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -26.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AOUT is 6.14 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70.



Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (GAME)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 4.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 6/30/2022 short interest update, increased 204.51% from previous report on 6/15/2022. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GAME is -1.23 vs. an industry ratio of 5.10.





