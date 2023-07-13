After-Hours Earnings Report for July 13, 2023 : AEHR, OGI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/13/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 15.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEHR and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AEHR is 86.72 vs. an industry ratio of 38.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 58.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OGI is -11.50 vs. an industry ratio of 4.70.





