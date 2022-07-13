After-Hours Earnings Report for July 13, 2022 : WAFD

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/13/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 29.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WAFD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WAFD is 9.89 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40.





