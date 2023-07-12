After-Hours Earnings Report for July 12, 2023 : MLKN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/12/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 32.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MLKN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 38.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MLKN is 8.70 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60.





