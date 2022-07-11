After-Hours Earnings Report for July 11, 2022 : ETWO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/11/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 110.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ETWO is 24.53 vs. an industry ratio of -42.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.